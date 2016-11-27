Whip cracked against economic blockade sponsors State opts to prosecute Gaidon, Stephen

IMPHAL, Nov 26: The State Government has resolved to ensure that UNC president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Stephen Sangkhui get befitting punishment as per the law of the land for pushing the entire population of Manipur into extreme misery for a prolonged period by way of imposing indefinite economic blockade on National Highways leading to Manipur.

Briefing media persons after flagging off 11 ambulances donated by the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCI) Limited to the State Health Department from Kangla today, Chief Minister O Ibobi informed that due legal processes have been initiated against Gaidon and Stephen so that they get befitting punishment under the law. All stake holders have been working hard to bring a solution to the ongoing economic blockade.

The issue is a very sensitive issue. There is adequate strength of security forces to sanitise all the National Highways leading to Manipur. But there are certain ‘human problems’ when trucks move with adequate strength of security forces on the highways, Ibobi stated. When some 400/500 womenfolk seat on the middle of the highway at the behest of anti-social elements even though they are quite reluctant to join such protests, security forces cannot unleash violence upon them.

Given this possible scenario, the State Government has been working to divert goods carriers to Imphal-Jiribam highway as much as possible. Informing that around 500 loaded trucks including oil tankers reached Imphal yesterday, Ibobi exuded confidence that normalcy would return to the State soon.

In the meantime, the State Government has been working in close coordination with the Government of India to open Imphal-Dimapur highway, Ibobi conveyed.

Responding to a query raised by media persons, Ibobi maintained that initiation of due legal process against the two arrested UNC functionaries is something which comes on its own. “They must reap what they have sown”, Ibobi asserted. The State Government would also take up befitting action against other functionaries of the UNC.

Once the State Government initiates action against them, they would have no option other than run and hide, Ibobi added.

Source: Sangai Express