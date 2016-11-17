YMS Mobitech announces its partnership with Mi India for offline accessories distribution

YMS Mobitech to use its app-based e-distribution ecosystem to exclusively distribute Xiaomi’s accessories in East India.

New Delhi, November 16, 2016: YMS Mobitech Pvt. Ltd, a tech-based distribution start-up, has joined hands with leading smartphone manufacturer, Mi India to distribute its range of accessories in key states of Eastern India. The partnership will focus on offline distribution of Xiaomi accessories including Mi In-Ear Headphones, Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Band 2, Mi Power Bank and other accessories. YMS Mobitech will make all Xiaomi accessories available to 2000 stores immediately across West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Sikkim and all North Eastern states.

The YMS e-distribution network boasts of 11,000 retailers and 350 distributors across 364 cities in what is India’s largest app-based distribution ecosystem, guaranteeing on-demand sales with zero dead stock and zero loss of business opportunity.

Announcing the tie up Ajay Laddha, Co-founder, YMS Mobitech said, “YMS Mobitech has been consistently working with an aim to disrupt the distribution landscape in India through its pioneering e-distribution platform. We are happy that a leading technology player like Xiaomi has placed their trust in us. We are excited to offer Xiaomi’s accessories and look forward to helping them scale new milestones in India through our distribution ecosystem.”

“We have made significant movements in our offline distribution plans for India, especially in 2016. We have been taking gradual steps in this direction and believe our association with YMS Mobitech will take us a step further in our plan. As our India portfolio grows, we are foraying into the offline accessory market for the first time to extend our accessory experience for our fans,” said Vipin Raina, Head – Offline Sales, Xiaomi India

The YMS e-Distribution Ecosystem

· All retailers, distributors and sales team operate via YMS app

· Distributor can transfer wallet balance to retailers by a click of a button and retailers can use the same to sell any product

· Distributor can check outstanding amount of any retailer and enter details of payment collected

· Distributors transfer inventory via YMS platform and track the status real time

· Retailers can sell any product from their app and view transaction details

· Channel partners get SMS and email for all transactions and notifications

· Distributors can check real time reports of sales done in their channel

YMS Mobitech also creates financial products for the electronics industry, under its brand Apps You Need, and uses its technology-driven platform to sell and monitor these products. Few months ago, it also launched an accessories and IoT brand CULT.

About YMS Mobitech

YMS Mobitech Pvt. Ltd. is a tech-based distribution company that started operations in January 2015 with mobile services offerings Apps You Need. It operates India’s first and largest e-distribution platform, to sell and monitor products, with a promise of zero dead stock and zero loss of business opportunity. YMS Mobitech has a sales channel across 26 states, 383 cities with 361 distributors and 11,262 retailers. The company also has 2,019 in-shop sales consultants and has serviced 8,43,785 customers as of September 13, 2016. All retailers, distributors and sales team track their tasks & reports via the YMS mobile app and a web dashboard.

About Xiaomi India

Xiaomi was founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Lei Jun, who believes that high-quality technology doesn’t need to cost a fortune. We create remarkable hardware, software, and Internet services for and with the help of our Mi fans. Xiaomi entered India in 2014 and since then has showed an incredible growth rate due to the overwhelming support for our lineup, which currently includes Mi 5, Mi 4i, Mi Max, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Note Prime, Redmi 2, Mi Power Bank, Mi Band, Mi Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Air Purifier 2 and other accessories. Within two years, Mi India has become the third-largest smartphone brand across the top 30 cities in India as per IDC. The company’s success comes on the back of our commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which has enabled us to manufacture more than 75% of our smartphones in India.