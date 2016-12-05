Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

Do you sometimes get mad with your own life? Sometimes you feel that you brain is not working out for any plans and you feel like you are born foolish. Life is not always about looking for plans, it’s just about trusting yourself, taking a deep breath and see what happens. Don’t busy your mind by hearing all those voices telling you that, “You can’t do it.” There is someone inside you; your heart, telling you that, “You can do it,” listen to him only.

A follower and a leader can’t be same like sun and moon or mirror and candle. Be a candle that gives light not a mirror that reflects; be you to live as you. You will start valuing your life when you accept that you are mortal, you should always remember that you can cross the ocean when you have the courage to lose sight of the shore. With this word ‘courage’ I do not equate with Bollywood heroes who fights with 100 people alone, it all about quite voice inside you, telling you between the tears, “I will do again tomorrow, I won’t give up.”

People may scare you with their experiences of not being able to do it, don’t be scared, don’t feel down. We see things not as they are but as we are. They are weak that’s why their obstacles are huge, but if you are strong, your obstacles will be small.

Sometimes you are damn low thinking you missed or lost the sight of the path to success. You keep searching for the right path or road to destination. If you find it, you are going towards your grave or going for becoming a worker in building someone’s success. The road to success is not a path you find but it’s the trail that you blazed or created.

You keep looking for excuses in life, you keep finding excuse for why you cannot do, and you keep post ponding. Today you will feel so late or so early to start something but trust me, you need to start right now because after a year from now, you will scold yourself for why you had not started today. You are delaying in the name of waiting for the right time.

When your best chocolate is surrounded by ants, you still try to take off those ants, because you love the chocolate. Same as that, you won’t care for your obstacles when you love your goal. Trust me; obstacles are things a person see when he takes his eyes off his goal.

Most of the class toppers asked, “What is white?” to the teachers, but feels that they got the answer when the teacher tells them that white is white. There are some last benchers who ask, “Why white is white?” They are the ones who invent impossibles. Don’t stop asking questions, your friends might laugh at you today but they will one day tell everyone that you were once his classmate.

You can be what you think, what you think is what you dream, to be what you dream, stop following your dream, chase them and hunt them right now. Be what you are always? Don’t act good or change, thinking that first impression is the last impression, if someone feels bad on seeing you or meeting you for the first time, don’t give a damn because he just judged a book by its cover.

To make it so easy, something we are tired of hearing, “Don’t give up, and rise up as you fall.” You must be tired hearing the word rise up, let me make it simple, push the ground down, push your enemy down, you will rise. And remember, pushing down and pulling down is different.

If I have to tell you a small story of success, then I will go with; I won’t do it, I can’t do it, I want to do it, how do I do it? I will try to do it, I can do it, I will do it and at last, I did it.

Stop living in fear, trust me, life is too short, no time for living in fear. When you are surrounded by walls, stop leaning on the wall and cry, just start punching it.

(The writer is based in Canada. He can be reached at [email protected] ; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal)

Source: The Sangai Express