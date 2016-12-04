Govt set to deploy more forces on Imp-Jiri line

IMPHAL, Dec 3: After around 30 loaded trucks/tankers were vandalised by economic blockade supporters near Noney along Imphal-Jiribam highway, the State Government has decided to send additional security forces to the highway so as to prevent similar subversive activities.

A high level meeting was held today and it decided to take up extra security measures along Imphal-Jiribam highway before sending trucks and tankers for transportation of essential commodities.

The meeting was participated by Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, CAF&PD Minister Ksh Biren, DGP, CRPF IG, IOC State Level Coordinator, Senior Depot Manager, Sekmai LPG Bottling Plant Manager, representatives of All Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters Association, and All Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters and Drivers Association.

As discussed at the meeting, elaborate security measures like the one put in place along Imphal-Dimapur highway for safely escorting vehicles stranded at Mao Gate and beyond may be taken up along Imphal-Jiribam highway, informed a source.

At first, a large number of security forces would be sent for ROP duties on the highway. This may be followed by imposition of restrictions on assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC.

Movement of convoys of trucks would start only after the security forces give green signal.

Apart from deploying State and Central forces, security forces may carry out operations at vulnerable /suspected points.

Recovery vans and ambulances may also be included in the convoy of trucks when it starts moving after receiving the green signal from security forces, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express