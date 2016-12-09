Karna Bharam dance drama enthralls crowd

Inaugural Show of Karna Bharam (Dance Drama), the 38th Production of Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy Imphal was performed today at the Open Air Theatre, JNMDA Imphal.

The dance drama is based on the sufferings of Karna of Mahabharat and is directed and choreographed by N Amusana Devi, script written by Shri Bhasa and translated to Manipuri by A Krishnamohan Sharma,

The chief guest of the function Najma A Heptulla Governor of Manipur & Chairman JNMDA said that there is no other state like the size of Manipur but have so many different dance forms approved internationally which she is proud of it.

She claimed that Manipur is leading in cultural activities in the whole country.

She added that they have taken a decision to propagate more tribal dances of the naga inhabitants and want to promote the different tribal identities in the state which the state can be presented internationally with its rich traditions and various forms of dance.

H Tombi Singh Vice Chairman, JNMDA the president of the function said that the spirituality in Manipuri dance is well demonstrated by its dance technique, movement, music, costume etc which is very highly perceive and meaningful.

He added that this premium academy is producing a lot of talented students who have already spend 9 years to complete the post graduate diploma course in Manipuri dance but unfortunately they were not recognised by the general universities and under the UGC since the academy cannot provide any degree like bachelor or master. Hence the students are not getting proper utilization and incentive of their knowledge to available the opportunities in different college or for jobs.

The academy will work out very soon to get the university recognise their post graduate diploma for the welfare of the students of the academy, he said.

He added that he pray for the bright future for the academy for the promotion and preservation of the dance technique of Manipur.

Source: Imphal Free Press