Loaded trucks leave Jiribam for Imphal. No ban on Manipur vehicles : NSCN (IM)

NNN/Correspondent

DIMAPUR/JIRI, Dec 30 : Triggered by rumours doing the round that the NSCN-IM has barred or banned Manipur registered/bound vehicles from entering Nagaland, some Manipur bound vehicles are reportedly stranded at Khatkhati in Assam today. Sources said that the rumours started in the afternoon of Friday.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM has clarified that it has not issued such a directive to ban Manipur bound vehicles. “We have nothing to do with such rumours,” dismissed V Horam, who is the ‘kilonser’ (minister) in the Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP) of the NSCN-IM.

V Horam asked, “Why should we ban or bar Manipur bound vehicles or Manipur registered vehicles ?” He then asked rumour mongers not to create unnecessary confusion.

Meanwhile 536 loaded trucks are headed to Imphal from Jiribam under tight security. 356 more loaded trucks have arrived at Jiribam today, our correspondent reports.

The loaded trucks heading toward Imphal include 9 petrol tankers, 17 diesel tankers, 4 LPG bullet trucks, 2 ATF, 12 FCI, one truck carrying wheat , 140 cement laden trucks, 7 vehicles with medicines, and 343 trucks carrying other essential commodities.

Of the 356 trucks that reached Jiribam today, 18 are oil tankers, 2 LPG trucks, one of the FCI Department, 3 ATF and 332 trucks loaded with other basic amenities.

Earlier, the security escorts ensured that majority of the trucks are escorted to Imphal on the first trip. Now, since the CRPF took over, the number of trucks per trip have been limited to 500 or less, a truck driver told this correspondent.

Citing the difficulties faced by truck drivers, he urged the State Government to arrange a way so that more trucks are escorted per trip.

Source: The Sangai Express