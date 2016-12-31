NK Sanajaoba remembered Role of State media deliberated

IMPHAL, Dec 30: Lamyanba NK Sanajaoba Memorial Observation Committee has observed the 80th birth anniversary of late Nongmeikapam Sanajaoba, the pioneer of investigative journalism in Manipur, today at Lamyanba Sanglen, Palace compound here.

The commemorative function was marked by offering of floral tributes to the portrait of the journalist and observation of two minutes’ silence.

Dr Lokendra Arambam, chairperson, NKS Trust presided the function.

A panel discussion on “Manipur Media and the coming Assembly Election” was also organised as a part of the observance.

Senior journalists of the State including AK Sanaton, A Mobi and Khelen Thokchom took part in the discussion as panellists while Irengbam Arun moderated the panel.

Panellists highlighted the need and importance of general public’s moral support toward making media a strong and meaningful medium to change the society towards positive development. The panellists also expressed strong resentment against use of force and threats by some elements.

They also pointed out socio-political and economic complexity of the contemporary Manipuri society which have been hampering journalists from discharging their duties in strict compliance to their professional ethics.

Khelen Thokchom, Special Correspondent, The Telegraph stressed the role of media in teaching the true structure of a democratic country to public.

He said, media has to play its part in good governance right from enlisting peoples’ names in electoral roll up to choosing the right candidates.

He highlighted the need for media to inform people accurately about candidates and political parties, both at individual level as well as at party level.

Referring to the recent incident of placing a hand grenade at the office of a newspaper, he said “We are not afraid of the threats and the media fraternity resumed their duties promptly although they suspended their daily work for a day in protest.”

A Mobi, president of Editors’ Guild Manipur pointed out that different factors have been trying to influence media for their own benefits.

Irengbam Arun, Consultant Editor of The Imphal Free Press highlighted the deep-rooted corruption system prevalent in the State which has been indirectly influencing media in the State.

Source: The Sangai Express