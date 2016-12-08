Queue victim dies

A 74 year old pensioner who has been undergoing treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital after he fainted while waiting in queue to exchange demonitised currency note at Imphal Head Post Office has expired today.

The deceased has been identified as Akoijam Ibohanbi, a resident of Thoubal Wangmataba Mathak Leikai.

Reports said that the staff of the post office provided him first aid and later admitted to RIMS hoapital where he has been undergoing treatment.

Source: Imphal Free Press