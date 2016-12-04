Roger case : Accused appear in Court

IMPHAL, Dec 3: Defence counsels of alleged accused Nongthombam Ajay today gave submissions before the Session Court during the ongoing final argument hearing of the Irom Roger murder case and the Court fixed December 5 for further submission by defence counsels.

The final argument hearing of the case (CBI versus Nongthombam Ajay) started from December 1 under session trial case number 3/12/15/13/55/2013. The alleged accused Nongthongbam Ajay who is presently on bail appeared before the Court today. Three defence counsels gave their submissions on behalf of the alleged accused but the hearing could not be concluded today.

It may be mentioned that after the final submission of the last prosecution witness of CBI before the Court, examination of accused Nongthongbam Ajay was held on November 4. On December 1, the CBI counsel gave their submission before the Court. The victim of the trial case, Irom Roger was shot dead during Holi festival on March 20, 2011 at Ghari, opposite KT Girls Hostel under Singjamei police station, Imphal West.

Source: The Sangai Express