Sangai Festival 2016 – Day 7

Events:

  1. Cultural Performance by artistes from Thailand
  2. Cultural Performance by Zou Dance Troupe, Chandel
  3. Cultural Performance by artiste from Senapati
  4. Cultural Performance by Sandani Rangana Kala Niketan, Santiniketan, West Bengal
  5. Cultural Performance by Baster Band, A Centre for Cultural Heritage, Chhattisgarh
  6. Kathak Dance performance by Pt. Birju Maharaj and his group-Kalashram, Delhi

