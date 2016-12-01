Sangai Festival 2016 – Day 7

Events:
- Cultural Performance by artistes from Thailand
- Cultural Performance by Zou Dance Troupe, Chandel
- Cultural Performance by artiste from Senapati
- Cultural Performance by Sandani Rangana Kala Niketan, Santiniketan, West Bengal
- Cultural Performance by Baster Band, A Centre for Cultural Heritage, Chhattisgarh
- Kathak Dance performance by Pt. Birju Maharaj and his group-Kalashram, Delhi
