Sensitisation on Intellectual Property Rights

The Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) of Manipur Science & Technology Council (MASTEC) today conducted a one-day sensitisation programme on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) at Hotel Classic, North AOC Imphal.

The main objective of the programme was to sensitize micro, small and medium enterprises of the state on the needs and importance of IPR as a business tool which will benefit the entrepreneurs and innovators in the areas of basic knowledge of IPRs especially patents, design, trademark, and geographical indication (GI) etc.

The programme was attended by special secretary(S&T) and member secretary of MASTEC H Gyan Prakash and Director (S&T) UC Laishram as chief guest and president.

Giving the keynote address director MASTEC Th Surendranath Singh appealed to the young generation to make an effort to protect indigenous things originating from the region under Geographical Indications Act as patent can be owned by doing simple things.

ST secretary Gyan Prakash said, “IPR refers to creation of the intellect on which monopoly are assigned to the creators by law on the aspects especially of patents, design, trademark, geographical indication (GI) etc. This will give exclusive rights to the creators and will protect the product creators from the competitive technology world. And it also helps to check whether there is any similar idea which had already been worked upon.”

Further he added that the programme will benefit the entrepreneurs and innovators.

Director U C Laishram urged the innovators and entrepreneurs to be aware of such rights.

