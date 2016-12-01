Shakuhachi meets Pena

A maiden collaboration of Manipuri and Japanese traditional music performed by Motonaga Hiramu of Japan and Mangsatabam Mangangsana with Mangka Mangsatabam of Laihui, Imphal at The Giving Tree, Sangaiprou, Imphal West on November 28, 2016.

The event was presented by Laihui in collaboration with The Japan Foundation, New Delhi and Arts Heals Trust, Imphal in support with Imphal Campaign Foundation, 2nd World War, Presto, The Giving Tree, Keiraak and Wangbrel Décor.

1 of 10

1 of 10

News Published on it can be read at http://kanglaonline.com/2016/11/when-japans-shakuhaci-meets-pena/