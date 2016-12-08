Time has come for deliverance of Nagas : Anthony Ningkhan Shimray Naga integration still on the radar of NSCN (IM)

Ukhrul, Dec 7 : Senior NSCN (IM) leader, Lt Gen Anthony Ningkhan Shimray has categorically stated that Nagas would be free from Indian political domination and added that the 70 years of struggle of the Nagas will be politically resolved soon.

Anthony Ningkhan Shimray who was imprisoned for more than 5 years in Tihar jail came to his home town at Ukhrul district headquarters for the first time today after his release on bail in August to have a public discourse.

Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) on behalf of the Tangkhul community accorded a warm welcome to the NSCN (IM) leader at TNL ground today.

Speaking at the felicitation programme, the senior NSCN (IM) leader said that after 70 years of relentless struggle, the Naga issue will be politically resolved soon.

Anthony asserted that the Naga issue will be resolved on the basis of the unique history of the Naga people and added that the Framework Agreement of 2015 will override the 16 Points Programme and the Shillong Accord signed earlier.

Under this agreement, Naga Nation would be established and the NSCN (IM) will create a new history, for under the agreement Nagas will be treated as a separate entity, added Shimray.

The Nagas will have a separate flag and a Constitution to govern ourselves, he claimed.

Nagas are likely to have an interim administrative set up under Regional Autonomous Territorial Council and in the process a joint commission will be instituted to work out the boundaries of the Naga inhabited areas so as to integrate the Nagas under one administrative roof, further claimed Shimray.

Other tribal communities are welcome to be a part of Pan Naga Hoho/Parliament, he said and added that the Nagas will not discriminate the rights of other tribal communities.

Expressing gratitude to the people, Anthony said that it was due to their untiring support, campaign and lobbying that helped him get freed from Tihar jail on bail.

Anthony further said that some Indian political leaders and bureaucrats including interlocutor to the peace talk, RN Ravi had personally met him and admitted that it was a political mistake to have arrested him (Anthony).

The Indian leaders have realised the need of his involvement in resolving the Indo-Naga political solution once and for all, he said and added that once the Indo-Naga issue is resolved, insurgency in the North East will be resolved.

The Act East policy of the Government of India will further strengthen the ties between the Nagas and the Government of India, he added.

The foundation of the NSCN (IM) is the slogan ‘Nagalim for Christ’, he said and added that Nagas need to surrender before God.

Leaders of TNL, TKS, TSL, CRNS and NPMHR also addressed the gathering and Ukhrul town was practically shut down during the programme which started from 11 am and went on till 2 pm.

Source: The Sangai Express