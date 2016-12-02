Trucks stranded at Mao gate start moving with escort State Govt seeks 60 coys of CPMF

IMPHAL, Dec 1: State Police Department has initiated necessary measures to escort trucks stranded at Mao Gate up to Imphal shortly. DGP LM Khaute told The Sangai Express that necessary arrangements have been made to escort trucks stranded at Mao Gate and at other places. Late into the evening today, CRPF and IRB personnel had started escorting the goods laden trucks including oil tankers at Mao towards Imphal. IMPHAL, Dec 1: State Police Department has initiated necessary measures to escort trucks stranded at Mao Gate up to Imphal shortly. DGP LM Khaute told The Sangai Express that necessary arrangements have been made to escort trucks stranded at Mao Gate and at other places. Late into the evening today, CRPF and IRB personnel had started escorting the goods laden trucks including oil tankers at Mao towards Imphal.

Meanwhile, the State Government has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide 60 companies of Central paramilitary forces for deployment along Imphal-Dimapur highway and Imphal-Jiribam highway so as to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and people along the two National Highways.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had already sent two companies of CRPF and they moved to Mao Gate today together with State IRB personnel to escort loaded trucks stranded at Mao Gate, informed a source.

It has been almost a month since numerous trucks have been stranded at Mao Gate. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs categorically stated that the ongoing economic blockade on the highways leading to Imphal was unconstitutional.

Source: The Sangai Express