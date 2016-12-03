Trucks stranded at Mao reach Imphal

IMPHAL, Dec 2: Around 230 loaded trucks stranded at Mao Gate for the past many days on account of the indefinite economic blockade have finally reached Imphal. The stranded trucks started moving a little past last midnight and they were escorted by CRPF and IRB personnel.

A strong police force led by an ADGP also moved to Mao to assist the CRPF and IRB personnel in escorting the stranded vehicles. Moreover, army and other paramilitary forces too assisted in ensuring trouble-free movement of the convoy. The convoy which reached Imphal today included trailer trucks loaded with CI pipes and high voltage power transformers, passenger buses and vans.

A large number of MR/IRB, army and paramilitary forces kept a tight vigil along T Khullen-Mao section of Imphal-Dimapur highway for the whole night. The enhanced security measures were put in place in accordance with a directive of the High Court of Manipur. The ADGP who moved from Imphal together with a strong police team stationed himself at Senapati district headquarters and monitored the security measures taken up along the highway section.

Even though no untoward incident was reported, a number of economic blockade supporters were lying in ambush at different points of the highway to attack the trucks heading for Imphal but they were deterred from launching any attack on account of the overwhelming number of security forces.

A team of the Transporters and Drivers Council too waited for the arrival of the strand so as to provide due assistance in case any of the trucks required any assistance. TDC president H Ranjit said that the council has not taken any decision to suspend transportation of goods along National Highways. Nonetheless, he expressed keen desire for the Government to take up adequate security measures and provide compensation for trucks damaged in the course of the ongoing economic blockade.

Ranjit also appealed to all concerned to refrain from vandalising vehicles as done at Noney and setting ablaze of vehicles as witnessed at Khumbong. He also appealed to all blockade supporters and those imposing counter economic blockade not to victimise drivers and helpers.

Source: The Sangai Express