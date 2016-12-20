UNC and CJNCSD Demand President’s Rule in Manipur

New Delhi: In a joint Press Conference organised by the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Joint Naga Civil Societies, Delhi (CJNCSD) at the Press Club of India, New Delhi today seeks the immediate attention of the Central Government to the total breakdown of law and order situation in the State of Manipur as the hills and the valley are engulfed with seething communal tension and demands immediate imposition of President’s Rule in the State.

UNC and CJNCSD in a joint statement seek the immediate intervention of the Central Government and reiterated the following demands: immediate nullification of the creation of the seven new districts; unconditional release of the UNC leaders; to expedite the finalization of the Framework Agreement; imposition of President’s Rule in the State of Manipur; deployment of security forces in the Imphal valley to protect the innocent Naga civilian passengers and their properties from the communal forces of the State; immediate CBI enquiry into the incident, and compensation for the victims.