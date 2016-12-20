UNC should aware the strategy of Manipuris of outside Manipur – Lokenath

Imphal, Dec 19: The Manipuri youths Front of Assam, MYFA, today in its press communique strongly condemned the brutal acts of economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council, UNC.

In their press statement, Convener of the MYFA, Fanjobam Lokenath alias Luchinglen Fanjowbam, opined that the UNC should not forget that there are huge Manipuris residing in outside Manipur. He also stated, the UNC should aware about the strategy that may be taken by the Manipuris of the outside Manipur. Later, the leader of MYFA also lauded that UNC must revoke the ongoing economic blockade as it leads to paralyse the normal life of the people in the state. MYFA will not remain silent when anybody challenge the unity and integrity of our Manipur brothers and sisters (all communities of Manipur). If UNC do not revoke the unlawful activities and trying to create communal tension as a terrorist group. MYFA is ready to take necessary steps through a democratic form of actions, the statement added.