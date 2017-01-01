1 MR personnel among 4 drug users pulled up

IMPHAL, Jan 16: Volunteers of Awang Chaokhong Development Club pulled up two women drug sellers and four drug users including a security personnel from North AOC today.

The two women drug peddlers have been identified as Masijan Pishungbam (40) of Khabeisoi presently staying at Hatta Golapati near KR Lane and Jeeny Thoudam (47) of Kiyamgei Pal Ahanbi while the four drug users have been identified as Jangminlen Paite (40) s/o (L) Jangkhothang Paite of Molveng, Churachandpur (personnel of 5 MR attached to 7 MR, Khabeisoi; Mangcha Lhouvan (32) s/o (L) Lunminthang of Saikul Veng; Paominthang Lhouvum (32) s/o (L) Goukhosei of Mongjang, Senapati and Yumnam Anand (30) s/o (L) Pakpa of Koirengei Mamang Leikai.

Speaking to newspersons, president of Awang Chaokhong Development Club, Ramthar Keishing narrated that two women who have been nabbed by the club members earlier for selling drugs in the area were found standing in front of Asha Cinema Hall along with three male drug users.

He said that all of them were pulled up and brought to the club’s office for questioning.

He claimed that the club volunteers recovered seven small packets of Heroin from the possession of the women drug sellers.

The drug sellers revealed that they bought the Heroin from a resident of Lilong Leihaokhong, whose identity is not known by them. They also revealed before media persons that they have been using Heroin since the last two years.

All the four drug users were released after giving a stern warning by the club volunteers while the two women drug sellers along with the seized drugs will be handed over to the police station concerned , Ramthar added.

Source: The Sangai Express