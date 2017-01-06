Arms licences suspended in Kangpokpi dist

Following the ECI announcement of Election schedule t the 11th Manipur State Legislative Assembly Election 2017 and the Model Code of Conducts having come into effect from January 4 noon to ensure free and fair election, the district administration Kangpokpi suspended all arms licences issued in the entire three assembly constituencies of Kangpokpi district.

The District Magistrate T Ranjit Singh said that as per standing instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), New Delhi the District Magistrate concerned is required to direct the licence holders of arms to deposit their arms till one week after the declaration of results.

The District Magistrate also ordered, in exercise of the power conferred under Section 17(3) (b) of the Arms Act, 1959, all such licences issued in respect of Kangpokpi district suspended with immediate effect till one week after declaration of the results of the 11th Manipur State Legislative Assembly and directed all the licensees of arms to mandatorily deposit the arms with ammunitions and relevant licence copy to the concerned Police Stations on or before January 12 with a view to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful election.

It further considered necessary to withdraw all the licensed arms in the district and keep in the safe custody of such Police Stations having the jurisdiction where the residence of a licensee is located in view of the said election and the deposited arms, ammunitions etc will remain in the concerned Police Station till one week after the declaration of the results.

However, the orders said that institutional licence holders like Banks and financial institutions and National Members of the Rifles Association in the district will be exempted from the orders.

It also said that any individual who desires to appeal against the order may submit his/her written justification for retaining his/her licensed arms to the office of the District Magistrate during office hours on or before 3:00 pm of January 12, 2017.

Source: Imphal Free Press