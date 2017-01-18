Asian Oilfield bags Rs 143 Crores contract from OIL in Manipur

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd today said it has bagged a Rs 143-crore contract from state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) for shooting 2D seismic data in Manipur.



The Gurgaon-based firm provides geophysical, drilling and well services like 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition and basic seismic data processing.

“Asian Oilfield Services Ltd has received letter of award of contract from OIL for 2D seismic data acquisition in Manipur (Area-1) from the unappraised areas of North East India for an estimated contract value of Rs 142.86 crore,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Last month, it had received a Rs 63.75 crore contract from OIL for 2D Seismic Data Acquisition in North Cachar Hills in the North East.

Source: Business Standard