CM, Cong MLAs rush to Delhi to urge ECI to hold polls on time

IMPHAL, Jan 3: On learning about the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) recommendation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election on the ‘pretext of volatile law and order situation,’ Chief Minister O Ibobi, Cabinet Ministers and Congress MLAs have rushed to Delhi today to urge the ECI to hold the election on time.

Meanwhile, it is reported that there is no question of President Rule being in the State and the election notification is likely to be issued tomorrow (January 4).

Sources informed that the MHA recommended the ECI to defer the State Assembly election for sometime citing the State’s volatile law and order situation which would not be conducive for holding free and fair election.

On the other hand, BJP Manipur Pradesh submitted a written appeal to the MHA to persuade the ECI to postpone the State Assembly election as it would be difficult to make necessary security arrangements for the election in view of the ongoing indefinite economic blockade and people’s agitation in the hill districts.

Acting on the written appeal, the MHA recommended the ECI to postpone the State Assembly election.

On learning about the MHA’s recommendation, an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held this morning at the Chief Minister’s conference hall.

The CLP meeting presided by Chief Minister O Ibobi deliberated on the MHA’s recommendation and the State’s prevailing law and order situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and IFC Minister Ngamthang Haokip who were supposed to inaugurate Kangchup police station and Leimakhong police station cancelled their programme on account of the emergency CLP meeting.

After minute discussion, the CLP meeting resolved to go to Delhi and urge the ECI to hold the State Assembly election in time.

The meeting also decided to meet AICC leaders and apprise them about the State’s prevailing law and order situation.

After the meeting, Chief Minister O Ibobi, majority of his Cabinet Ministers and Congress MLAs left Imphal for Delhi this afternoon.

The Congress legislators led by the Chief Minister would also call on President Mukherjee and present a detailed report about the State’s law and order situation, apart from urging the President not to impose President’s Rule in Manipur.

The CLP team who went in three different flights would meet ECI officials tomorrow.

They would also seek an appointment with President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow itself.

Commenting on the rumours about imposition of President’s Rule in the State, one CLP member maintained that there is no reason for imposition of President’s Rule in the State at the moment.

He further conveyed that the ECI is expected to issue due notification for the State Assembly election tomorrow.

It is not yet clear when the Chief Minister and the Congress legislators will return to the State.

Source: The Sangai Express