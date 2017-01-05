Do’s and don’ts for ministers, MLAs issued

At least 18, 94,000 voters of the state will exercise their franchise on March 4 and March 8. The first phase will encompass 38 assembly constituencies and the second phase, 22 assembly constituencies. Polling will be held in 2,794 polling stations in 2,219 locations throughout the state.

Beginning today, as per the code of conduct, ministers and other authorities can not announce any financial grant in any form or promise, lay foundation stones of projects or schemes of any kind, make any promise of construction of roads, provisions of drinking water , other facilities etc. and make any adhoc appointment in government , public sector undertakings which may influence the voters in favour of the party in power.

All intending candidates, political parties, the state and Union governments are advised by the ECI to adhere to the code of conduct till the election process is completed.

There will also be a total ban on the use of official vehicles for campaigning, electioneering or election related travel during elections.

The Election Commission has also directed a ban on the transfer of all officers connected with the conduct of the elections. However, it is exempting the chief electoral officer and other subordinate staff and officers of the police department.

The list of the Do’s and Dont’s and other details of the code of conduct is available at www.eci.gov.in and ceomanipur.nic.in respectively.

