Election model code of conduct comes into force State set to go to polls on March 4, 8

IMPHAL, Jan 4: As announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today, the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election would be held in two phases on March 4 and March 8.

Altogether 38 Assembly segments would go to polls in the first phase and they are Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wang-khei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Lang-thabal, Naoriya Pakhang- lakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishnupur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Tipaimukh, Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot and Singhat.

The remaining 22 Assembly constituencies which would go to polls on March 8 are Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wang-jing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabagai, Kakching, Hiyang-lam, Sugnu, Jiribam, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Phungyar, Ukhrul, Chingai, Karong, Mao, Tadubi, Tamei, Tamenglong and Nungba.

Election notification for the first phase will be issued on February 7 and the same for the second phase will be issued on February 9.

Late dates for filing nomination papers for the first phase and second phase are February 14 and February 16 respectively.

Scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on February 16 for first phase and February 17 for the second phase.

Last dates for withdrawal of nomination papers for the first phase and the second phase are February 18 and February 20 respectively.

Votes polled in the first phase as well as the second phase would be counted on March 11.

As per the election schedule announced by the ECI, the entire election process is expected to be completed by March 15.

Following the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force all over Manipur with effect from today.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VK Dewangan has asked all intending candidates, political parties, the State Government and the Union Government to strictly comply with the model code of conduct with immediate effect until the election process is completed.

Speaking to media persons at the Old Secretariat conference hall this afternoon, VK Dewangan stated that the State’s electorate would exercise their right to vote at 2219 polling stations.

There would be real time webcasting of the poll process from 1000 polling stations and the polling process in the remaining polling stations would be recorded using smart phones. As the model code of conduct has already come into force, political parties and intending candidates should not use Government vehicles any longer.

If any candidates or political parties are found using Government vehicles other than for official works and for travelling from their residences to offices, necessary action would be initiated for violating model code of conduct.

The expenditure ceiling for any political party/candidate is Rs 20 lakh. All the candidates/political parties should maintain detail accounts of their election expenditures. Political parties and candidates should not hoist their flags on Government offices and buildings. Government vehicles used by MLAs and Ministers should be returned to the Government, the CEO stated.

Photographs related to any political party or candidate should not be uploaded in any official website.

Ministers and MLAs should abstain from inaugurating any project, scheme, public buildings etc. Similar restrictions have also been imposed on laying foundation stones. The model code of conduct clearly lays down that political parties and candidates should not use media to highlight their activities in order to score political mileage.

All recruitment drives and construction works have been banned from today, Dewangan informed. If any political party/candidate is found using Government vehicles, one can complain to toll free number 1950 or through relevant websites.

EVMs that would be used for the elections in Manipur and Uttarakhand will display photographs of candidates for the first time in the entire country. All efforts are being made to ensure power supply to all polling stations. For polling stations located beyond the power grids of MSPDCL, solar power, battery or generator sets would be arranged.

Canvassing using PA systems would not be permitted between 10 pm and 6 am in the interest of students and senior citizens, continued the CEO. Candidates should submit no due certificates while submitting nomination papers. As sending and receiving postal ballot papers is time consuming, e-postal ballet papers would be introduced in the forthcoming election. Under the new system, out-station voters can download e-postal papers from relevant websites and cast their votes before sending them to the election office through post offices.

Airlifting and air-ambulance facilities would be arranged for far flung and remote areas, if necessary.

For the first time, VVPATs would be used in 15 Assembly segments including Singjamei, Yaiskul, Nambol and Thoubal, he added. Meanwhile, the ECI has launched IT applications Samadhan Software, Suvidha Software and Sugam software for smooth conduct of election process.

