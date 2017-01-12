GMPC comes down hard on silence of Delhi, Imphal

IMPHAL, Jan 11: Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Co-existence (GMPC) convenor Ningthouja Lancha has blamed the inaction and silence of the State and Central Governments for the extreme misery being endured by the people of Manipur for a prolonged period.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Nongshum, Imphal East district today, Ningthouja Lancha decried that the incumbent political leaders could not empathise with the suffering of the masses. It was because of their indifferent attitude that the situation has aggravated to such a situation.

The public meeting attended by representatives of different villages located around Nongshum deliberated on how to resolve the present impasse and work out a solution to the issue of economic blockade.

After meeting the arrested UNC president and the information secretary on December 25 last year, the GMPC held a meeting with other UNC leaders the next day. Then a team of GMPC met the Chief Secretary on December 27 and urged him to make necessary arrangements for a tripartite talk among the State Government, the UNC and the Central Government, Lancha said.

In the meantime, an intimation was sent to the Central Government with an appeal to resolve the issue of economic blockade through dialogue. The Chief Secretary also sent a similar letter to the Government of India on January 2 but there was no response. Then the GMPC sent another letter/reminder to the Government of India on January 6. Lancha then questioned what was the motive behind Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talk RN Ravi’s invitation to some CSOs of the State to hold a meeting in order to resolve the same issue of blockade. Holding dialogue at the level of the interlocutor cannot bring any solution, he asserted. Nonetheless, GMPC would extend all possible assistance in any effort initiated from any quarter to resolve the present impasse, Lancha assured.

Pointing out that the indigenous communities of Manipur have been living together since ages although some unwanted incidents took place due to misunderstanding and communication gap, Lancha appealed to all the people to promote the spirit of pluralism. GMPC co-convenor R Chandra Haomei stated that all the people living in the State should first identify themselves as a Manipuri.

“It’s time to forget and forgive the past hatchets and build a peaceful Manipur”, he asserted.

“Letting emotions and anguish supersede logic and rationale would be disastrous for the future generations”, he added.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Peace and Development Committee of Nongshum president L Joy, Asang Kasar of GMPC, Romeo Kasar, W Munindro of Union of Social Upliftment, James Vaiphei of Happy Valley, Jangkholun Touthang, Dr Ramson and NB Chasson.

Source: The Sangai Express