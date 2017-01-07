Meghalaya sex racket case: MLA Julius Dorphang arrested from Assam

The arrest of Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang came a day after a look out notice was issued and the state police sought cooperation from the neighbouring states.

Shillong: Independent Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang, who was wanted in connection with a sex-racket case involving a 14-year old girl in Shillong, was on Saturday arrested from his hideout in neighbouring Assam, the police said.

The arrest came a day after a look out notice was issued and the state police sought cooperation from their counterparts in neighbouring states.

“We have arrested Dorphang and he was brought here. He will now face trial,” East Khasi Hills district SP M Kharkrang told PTI. The arrest was made from a place which he used as a hideout, he said, without divulging details.

In fact several raids were conducted within the state and even several places in Assam where the legislator frequented till yesterday morning but the raids were futile.

A joint raid was also conducted at Hatigaon area on Thursday where the surrendered ULFA leaders are running their offices but they did not find him there.

Dorphang, who had co-founded an armed organization until he surrendered in 2007, went into hiding after the police booked him under section 366 (A) of the IPC and registered section 3 (a)/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and under section 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA) against him.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house owned by the son of a Congress leader was arrested for trafficking of the 14-year-old victim last month.

The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in sexually exploiting her.

Five of the eight people, including four women, named in separate FIRs have been arrested till date.

On 4 January 4, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Dorphang, following which the manhunt began.

Source: Livemint