Naga Nation theory a hoax : AAMYA

IMPHAL, Dec 28 : Asserting that there is a deep rooted conspiracy in the UNC sponsored economic blockade, the All Assam Manipuri Youths’ Association (AAMYA) has accused the Naga body of distorting the history of Manipur and added that it should do away with the outdated concept of Nagalim.

In a statement issued to the press today, AAMYA said that the concept of Nagalim is self killing and added that it is detrimental to the harmonious co-existence of different groups and tribes in Manipur.

Stating that “Naga Nation theory is a hoax,” AAMYA said that it would be better to look for a different arrangement that can accommodate Meiteis and all the indigenous tribes peacefully.

Claiming that it would be better for all to drop terms like Nagas and Kukis, AAMYA said that instead of these terms, all should stick to their tribe names to ensure harmonious co-existence of all the groups of Manipur.

Appealing to the State Government not to play politics with the present issue, AAMYA said that the arrested UNC leaders should not be freed under any assurance that the economic blockade will be called off.

UNC may give the assurance that there will no future blockade, but another group will come and launch a similar stir, said AAMYA and added that the scourge of economic blockade is a side effect of Nagalim.

Stating that the concept of Nagalim has the potential to paralyse the entire system of Manipur, AAMYA urged the State Government to look for a proper antidote for this poison first.

Expressing concern with the recent statement of Union MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju that he is not aware of the activities of the NSCN (IM) in Manipur, AAMYA appealed to the Government to India to make public the content of the Framework Agreement signed with the NSCN (IM) on August 3 last year.

AAMYA also urged the people of Manipur to exercise restraint.

Source: The Sangai Express