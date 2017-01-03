PM likely to visit State on Jan 13

IMPHAL, Jan 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the State on January 13 to lay the foundation stone of National Sports University at Koutruk and inaugurate a SAI Special Area Games Centre, Utlou and Mary Kom Boxing Academy, Langol.

A well placed source informed that the Prime Minister may visit the State before the election code of conduct comes into force and announce a number of projects.

A National executive meeting of BJP may be held at Delhi on January 6 and 7 to discuss the forthcoming elections which would be held in five States namely Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

The Prime Minister, Union Ministers, BJP leaders, BJP Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, State unit presidents and convenors of election management committees of different State would attend the meeting, informed the source.

BJP Manipur Pradesh president Ksh Bhabananda and State election management committee convenor Th Chaoba would also attend the meeting, added the source.

Source : The Sangai Express