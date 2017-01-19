Points on election manifesto for the 2017 election in Manipur

Dr Khomdon Lisam

On 17 April, 2012, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated that the Centre was not in a position to accept the core demands of the NSCN-IM. The Prime Minister’s remarks, “Whatever is possible will be possible even after 100 years but whatever is not possible will not be possible even after 100 years”.( Telegraph Kolkota, April 18, 2012).

Thuingleng Muivah, charismatic leader of Nagas should not allow himself to be used by the Government of India in fulfilling their hidden agenda. The people of North East India will be very happy if Muivah work for bringing unity, solidarity of North East India. We need a strong leader for the North East. Why should he die for a single ethnic group which cannot stand legally and constitutionally?

It is, therefore, worthwhile to remember that we, all ethnic groups can exercise the fundamental right to Self-determination as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and international law. We can assert for grant of Restoration of Pre-Merger Political Status of Manipur or Greater Autonomy. We need not indulge in symptomatic treatment any more. We will find a permanent solution and permanent cure for all the issues and problems in the form Restoration of Pre-Merger Political Status of Manipur or Greater Autonomy. This is not the dream of only the Meteis. This may be the dream of all Manipuris –Nagas, Kukis, Meiteis and Meitei Pangans. Let us dream together. Let us stand united as one man for a greater cause. This is a cause worth fighting for and worth dying for. THE TIME FOR ACTION IS TODAY. TOMORROW, IT MAY BE TOO LATE.

Secret Naga Peace Framework Agreement

On 3rd August, 2015, a Naga Peace framework agreement was signed between Isak Chishi Swu, Chairman and Th Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN-IM and the Centre’s interlocutor Ravindra Narayan Ravi (RN Ravi ) in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at the residence of the Prime Minister. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi described the accord as “historic”, (.(http://www.thehoot.org/media-watch/media-practice/journalists-or-drum-beaters-8857). Several National Political Parties accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the nation,” by entering into a secret Peace Agreement with NSCN-IM without informing the stakeholders (http://zeenews.india.com/news/india/naga-peace-accord-congress-accuses-pm-modi-of-misleading-nation_1643440.html)

According to Asian News International (ANI) of dated, 7 August, 2015 – 19:37 , the Indian National Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘misleading’ the nation over the Naga peace accord and added that the former has violated the principles of cooperative federalism by not consulting the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur over the matter.

After signing the Framework Agreement on 3rd August, 2015, Narendra Modi told the NSCN-IM that he will table the Naga Peace Agreement in the Lok Sabha on the next day. But Modi can not put the Naga Peace Agreement in the Lok Sabha even after a lapse of 17 months. Since November 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Nagaland promised a peaceful settlement with the NSCN-IM within 18 months. But Shri Narendra Modi can not finalise a peaceful settlement even after 26 months. The NSCN-IM should think why the Congress Government at the Centre could not finalise the Naga Peace Agreement during 15 years in spite of pressure by Jimmy Carter, President of USA. I am wondering why the Indian Prime Ministers start talking about NSCN-IM after returning from USA.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs told “The Hindu” that the NSCN- M has given up the demand for “Naga sovereignty”. (http://thenortheasttoday.com/ tag/nagaland/ page/9/?ap=m-p). However, on 14 August, 2015 (Friday) on the occasion of the celebration of 69th “Naga Independence Day” at NSCN-IM council headquarters, Hebron near Dimapur town in Nagaland Mr. Muivah declared that there was no question of giving up the demand for ‘Naga sovereignty’. On Naga integration, he declared that there could be no solution without integration. However, an officer of the home ministry, involved in dealing with the Naga insurgency for years said “That’s a blatant lie, The sovereignty issue is long dead and gone,” referring to the peace accord of 2011, which clearly stipulated that the issue of sovereignty for each state is taken care of in the federal structure of India (Naga Peace Accord: 5000 BSF jobs allegedly promised for NSCN cadres, July 13, 2016 TNT News) (http://thenortheasttoday.com/tag/nagaland/page/9/?ap=m-p)

Shared Sovereignty for Nagaland

Unfurling the ‘Nagalim Flag’ to mark the day, Muivah went on to say that both sides now accepted the concept OF “SHARED SOVEREIGNTY” — the details of which had still to be worked out. (http://viewsweek.com/south-asia/india/indias-naga-issue-historic-is-still-some-way-away/). The concept of “SHARED SOVEREIGNTY” is almost the same as provisions of the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Bodhchandra on 11 August, 1947 and accepted by Lord Mountbatten on 16 August, 1947. According to the Instrument of Accession, the Government of India will be responsible only for three subjects –Defence, External Affairs and Communication.

The danger is that “shared sovereignty for Nagaland” is likely to be perceived in Manipur as an attempt at pan-Naga integration, thus bringing the Naga dominated Hills district of the State into the vortex of the conflict. This has the potential to tear the State apart.

Waterloo for T Muivah

The shared sovereignty may be good for Nagaland but not for the so called Nagas of Manipur. If Muivah insist too much on his never ending demands, he may not achieve anything. It will be Waterloo for Muivah. T Muivah may be aware that at Waterloo in Belgium, Napoleon Bonaparte suffers defeat at the hands of the Duke of Wellington, bringing an end to the Napoleonic era of European history..(http://www.thehindu.com/todays-paper/tp-opinion/the-devil-is-in-the-details/ article 7639022.ece)

T Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN-IM insists that sovereignty and Naga Integration are non-negotiable. The Government of Manipur and the people of Manipur say that the 2000 year old history of Manipur, the territorial integrity of Manipur and administrative system are non-negotiable.

What our politicians are doing ?

Our honourable political leaders are not so honourable these days. They have no time to think about our motherland or the people as they are busy in blaming with each other to win election. They are entirely responsible for fast increase of migrant population in Manipur. Many of our Political Leaders in Manipur use the immigrants as vote banks. They supported and facilitate the immigrants in getting them enrolled in the voters list, in getting Voter ID, ration cards, BPL cards, driving licence, birth certificate etc. They even help them in purchasing land or shops. They are neck-deeped in corruption. They do not have the language and courage to convince the central leaders.

The Political Parties should seriously examine the core issues of Manipur as mentioned above and work on issue-based politics. They should not indulge in piece meal solutions or symptomatic relief. To me, there are only two options for permanent solutions of all the core issues of Manipur. Manipur needs a HERO who can effectively convince the Prime Minister, Home Minster and other national leaders and who can sacrifice his/her life to get the things done. The two options are (1) GREATER AUTONOMY OF MANIPUR requiring comprehensive constitutional amendments. (2) RESTORATION OF PRE-MERGER POLITICAL

STATUS OF MANIPUR

Greater Autonomy of Manipur

1. Article-3 of Indian constitution -The Government of India is keeping Manipur always on the boil because of risk of disintegrating the territorial integrity of the state and the risk of integrating the administrative structure of the four districts into Nagaland. The so called Nagas and Kukis want to use the Article-3 of Indian Constitution to disintegrate Manipur by creating fake history and in the name of their ethnicity.

We need to insert a clause that the Article 3 of Indian Constitution regarding alteration of state boundaries shall not apply in respect of Manipur to protect the 2000 year old territorial integrity of Manipur and to bring unity, solidarity, communal harmony, peace and development. The last experience of Telengana State formation with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi bypassing the state assembly was a very bad example.

2. Amendment of the Article 371 C of Indian Constitution: The amendment of Article 371 C of Indian Constitution is required for bringing Equality among all ethnic groups of Manipur so that one community can not blame another community for atrocity, oppression and also to provide constitutional safeguards to the Meiteis.

2.1. The Article 371 C of Indian Constitution divides Manipur into Hill and Valley although there are many hillocks in the valley and many valley areas in the hills. Manipur is more than 90% hills.

2.2. It divides the same Manipuri people from a common ancestor into valley people and Hill people, into Nagas, Meiteis and Kukis. It creates a false sense of superiority among the non-tribal over the tribal. There is no equality of people in Manipur, leading to hatred and conflict situations among the ethnic groups.

2.3. The Indian Constitution divides the same people of Manipur into Schedule Tribes and General, Schedule Tribes and OBC creating inequality among the various tribes of Manipur.

2.4. It leads to enactment of a discriminatory law. The Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act, 1960 came into force on 1st June, 1961 vide order no. 140/1/60(vi) dated 31 May, 1961. (To be contd)

