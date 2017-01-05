Pol parties welcome ECI’s announcement

IMPHAL, Jan 4 : Political parties in Manipur today welcomed the election dates announced by the Election Commission of India, with BJP State Unit president, K Bhabananda stating that BJP welcomes the decision to hold the Assembly election in two phases, March 4 and 8, and stated that BJP will surely record a landslide victory, thus forming the Government.

Speaking to media persons at the party’s office at Nityaipat Chuthek, Bhabananda said that being an autonomous body, the decisions taken by the ECI should be respected by all. Terming election as one of the most important backbones of a democracy, he urged the people to give full cooperation in order to ensure a free and fair poll.

He pointed out that the party has made every possible preparation to contest the polls and confidently declared that BJP will win big and form the Government. Th Chaoba, convenor of BJP Election Management Committee, said that the announcement of the election date is indeed a great moment for BJP.

“BJP highly appreciates the ECI for enforcing the code of conduct 60 days before the polls. Now the Congress Government will have to stop the massive recruitments from today”, he said. He also expressed belief that the UNC will call off the economic blockade on the National Highways, in the light of the coming election.

Remarking that only 60 days are left for the BJP to form the Government, Chaoba pointed out that only 14 days were available between candidature withdrawal and the poll date for both the phases and as such expenses will drop along with ushering in free and fair election. He also claimed that BJP will sweep 30 to 35 seats in the valley and 12 to 14 in the hills.

BJP will also form the Government in Manipur just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wave has resulted in big wins in many State elections and local body elections, he added. Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has also welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of India to hold the election in two phases. media department chairman L Memo Singh told Newmai News Network this evening that MPCC welcomed the decision of Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking to Newmai News Network, media department chairman of the party, L Memo Singh said “The poll announcement and its timing are very much welcome,” Memo said.

MPCC has extended its last date of submission of forms by party ticket seekers till January 31.

Irom Sharmila headed Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) co-convenor James Mayengbam also expressed happiness at the announcement of Manipur poll dates.

PRJA, a new political party, was recently floated under the leadership of rights activist Irom Sharmila who fasted for 16 long years demanding repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

James reiterated the decision of Sharmila to contest from Thoubal AC, the home turf of incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. She has already announced her decision to fight against the three-time Congress Chief Minister in the forthcoming polls and carry on her movement against the military Act. The PRJA leader also informed that the party has already registered with the ECI. He said that the party has confirmed at least five aspiring candidates to contest in the polls.

“Candidates will be fielded from Thoubal, Wabagai, Thangmeiband, Lilong and 47-Karong. We’re also expecting more aspiring candidates from Heingang, Tengnoupal and Moirang,” he said.