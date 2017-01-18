Union HM invites CM, State Govt opens door to UNC Chief Minister set to leave for Delhi today

IMPHAL, Jan 17: While the State Government has invited the United Naga Council (UNC) to hold a tripartite meeting over the issue of the indefinite blockade, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has invited Chief Minister O Ibobi to Delhi to confer over the same issue. Following the Union Home Ministry’s suggestion to hold a meeting between the Government of Manipur and the UNC, the Chief Secretary sent an invitation to the UNC today to hold a tripartite meeting at Imphal.

The State Government has also informed the UNC that the tripartite meeting involving the Government of India would be held on January 23, sources informed.

Notably, the UNC imposed the indefinite economic blockade since November 1 last year in protest against the attempt to create and creation of Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts.

Meanwhile, as invited by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister O Ibobi would be leaving for Delhi tomorrow to confer over the issue of economic blockade.

The Union Home Minister invited the Chief Minister after a high level meeting was held with many Central Ministers and the Chief of Army Staff on the State’s prevailing situation.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla called Chief Secretary O Nabakishore to the Raj Bhavan today and enquired about the UNC’s blockade and the State’s preparations for the forthcoming Assembly election.

The Chief Secretary apprised the Governor of the scarcity of essential commodities on account of the UNC’s indefinite economic blockade.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry has already sought a report from the State Government about the militant attack on a convoy of trucks at Lukhambi, Noney district a few days back which left one civilian dead and three others injured.

Source: The Sangai Express