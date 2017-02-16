BJP Demans Manipur Govt to speed up trial of pending cases including fake encounters and airport drug case

Imphal, 16 February 2017 (Evening News) : BJP Manipur Pradesh has demanded speedy trial of pending cases including Robinhood murder, fake encounter and Imphal Airport Drug seizure. BJP spokesperson and former minister Nongthongbam Biren told the media in a press meet held early this morning at the BJP office at Nityaipat Chuthek that the non trial of the long pending cases has violated the rights of the people. He said the BJP welcomes the reopening of the Sanjeet and Rabina fake encounter case by the CBI after an appeal made by the mother of Sanjeet. Biren maintained that the Supreme Court has declared 1528 Fake Encounter cases which occurred behind the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, AFSPA. He also urged for filing of FIR by police against those cases FIR were not registered before the Supreme court hearing scheduled for April 18,19 and 20. The BJP leaders demanded the govt to declare the progress of Robinhood Case.

Former Wangkhei MLA and BJP spokesperson Y. Erabot demanded to know the progress of the case regarding the seizure of a large quantity of drugs at Imphal international airport in case in 2013. He said it should be made public. Irabot also said if the investigation team was sincere in their effort the case would have been resolved by now. He alleged that the two involved in the case have been given protection by the chief minister. It may be mentioned that Luwangsangbam Apunba Nupi Lup yeasterday staged sit-in demanding punishment for those involved in Fake Encounter cases and airport Drug case.

Source: Impact TV