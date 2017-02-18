Despite dists creation, DCs not given power : Haokholet

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Even as seven new districts were created for administrative convenience on December 8 last year, Deputy Commissioners of the newly created districts have not been given due official powers.

This was stated by BJP candidate in Saitu AC Haokholet Kipgen during his flag hoisting ceremony held today at Hengbung ground.

Speaking at the gathering, Haokholet Kipgen who is also BJP National vice-president said that even though the new districts were created for administrative convenience, the DCs have not been given power to deal with even such trivial matters like renewal of gun licences.

Although Congress party has been in power for the past 15 years, they issued the order of creating new districts only in the last days of their third term which only brought turmoil in the State. Moreover, the State Government has been unable to give full official powers to the new DCs.

The Congress has opened many SDO offices within Saitu AC but no offices have been constructed. Many CD blocks too have been opened but there is no infrastructure.

Claiming that BJP would form the next State Government and he would get a Ministerial berth, Haokholet pledged that he would utilize all the funds sanctioned for development of Saitu AC in a transparent manner and all the details would be published in newspapers.

“Benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes would be made accessible to all the people uniformly, provided I get elected”, Haokholet said.

BJP State election management committee convenor Th Chaoba too exuded confidence that there would be a BJP Government in the State after the ensuing Assembly election.

The Congress party which has been in power for the past 15 years is unable to field their candidates in some areas of the hill districts as they did not consult hill people regarding some crucial matters. To provide railway connectivity to all the hill districts of Manipur is one primary agenda of BJP. If BJP is elected to power, a common market for hill people would be constructed at a suitable place in the valley, Chaoba said.

It requires uniform development across the hills and valley in order to promote communal harmony in the State, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express