India’s first ever floating elementary school opens in Manipur

Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the country, has now become home to first of its kind Loktak Floating Elementary School. Situated about 50 km from Imphal, the school will not only cater to the need of the children but for the illiterate adults as well. The school will be accommodating around 25 students and two teachers from the community. The honorarium of the volunteers will be sanction by the , under the project called ‘Empowering vulnerable local communities for sustainable development’, which is funded by Action Aid India. (ANI)

Source: Hindustan Times