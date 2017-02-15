IOC negates fuel shortage fear

There would be no shortage of fuel for the ensuing 11th State Assembly election in spite of the more than 100 days old UNC’s indefinite economic blockade. There has been a nagging fear that there may be shortage of fuel for the State Assembly election on account of the indefinite economic blockade.

However, information received from the Imphal office of IOC’s State Level Coordinator said that there are 822 Kls of petrol and 1600 Kls of diesel at the Malom depot. But the IOC’s Chingmei-rong depot has ceased operation. Stock positions of fuel have improved considerably and there would be no shortage of fuels for the State Assembly election, said the source.

In addition to frequent movement of oil tankers along Imphal-Jiribam highway, two diesel tankers of 12 Kl capacity each were airlifted by a cargo plane of the Indian Air Force from Guwahati to Imphal today.

It is being speculated that political parties, District Election Officers, paramilitary forces and police would require 665 Kls of petrol and 1965 Kls of diesel in order to conduct the State Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Manager of the IOC’s North East Integrated Sales Office, Guwahati arrived here today and held a meeting with representatives of retail outlets. The meeting discussed about making fuel available readily for election related purposes. The meeting further discussed about maintaining minimum stocks of fuel at oil pumps, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express