Judicial remand for UNC leaders

United Naga Council (UNC) president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Shangkhel Stephen who are currently lodged in Manipur Central Jail were produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East today.

The Court remanded the two UNC leaders to judicial custody till March 3.

Speaking to newspersons after coming out of the Court room, Gaidon Kamei asserted that dialogue is the only means for bringing solution to any issue. He said that solving the blockade issue may take time but sooner or later a dialogue would be held to end the stalemate over the blockade. He further said that he cannot say the date for holding the dialogue at the present stage. Gaidon added that he is looking forward to hold the dialogue and bring amicable solution to the issue. Since their arrest, the two UNC leaders have been making physical appearances before the Court for every 15 days. The duo will be produced before the Court of CJM Imphal East on February 21 and the High Court of Manipur on February 22.

Source: The Sangai Express