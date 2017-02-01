Live Feed: Union Budget 2017-2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union budget 2017-2018 in Lok Sabha today. This is the fourth budget by the Narendra Modi government. Jaitley said the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 will not have a lasting impact on the economy. Jaitley also announced that the budget allocation for welfare of women and children under various ministries will be increased to Rs 1,84,632 cr.

Jaitley also said he took immense pride in presenting a joint budget including the Railway Budget. Railways will focus on passenger safety, capital works and cleanliness, among other issues, Jaitley said. Following the presentation of the Union budget, both Houses of Parliament will adjourn for the day.