Man escapes from police custody

IMPHAL: A man arrested by in connection with smuggling contraband Ganja escaped from the lock-up of Jiribam police station.

According to a police source, Krishna Pande, 32, son of Dharam Bahadur of Motbung in Kangpokpi district escaped from police custody at about 1am Thursday through the ventilator of the lock-up room.

Pande was arrested by Jiribam police on February 6 for carrying 242 kg Ganja inside the tanker (NL-01-K-5365) he was driving. The contraband item was found concealed in 16 packets, the source said, adding that Pande was on a three-day police remand.

Jiribam police conducted search operation in nearby villages.

Source: The People Chronicle