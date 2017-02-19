Meaningful dialogue only way to end blockade: Gaidon

IMPHAL: President of the agitating United Naga Council (UNC) Gaidon Kamei, who is under judicial custody, said the issue of indefinite economic blockade imposed since November 1 last can be settled only through the dialogue process.

Speaking to newspersons while being brought to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East on Saturday, Gaidon also conveyed that the UNC office bearers are ready to appear before the Full Bench of the High Court of Manipur on February 22, as per summon sent by the court, and explain everything related with the council’s demand.

Conceding that he alone could not decide on lifting the blockade imposed along the two National Highways in Manipur sector as such decision can be made only through consensus of the Naga people and the UNC functionaries, Gaidon reiterated that other than thrashing out the differences there will be no other way to end the deadlock.

Meanwhile, CJM Imphal East extended the judicial custody of Gaidon and UNC publicity secretary Shangkhel Stephen, for another 15 days till March 3.

They are being detained since their arrest on November 25 in connection with difference cases of acts of arson ever since the blockade was imposed.

Source: The People’s Chronicle