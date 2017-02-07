MNDF flays re-engagement practice, to approach ECI

IMPHAL, Feb 6: Taking strong exception to the practice of re-engaging retired Heads of Department in most Government Departments, Manipur National Democratic Development (MNDF) has decided to file a written complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of a felicitation function held at MNDF’s Babupara office in honour of Thangjam Nandakishore (Tayai) who was seeking BJP ticket to contest the upcoming State Assembly election on BJP ticket, MNDF working president Bijoy Koijam remarked that re-engagement of retired officers after they have attained age of superannuation is against rules and something unethical.

Notably, Th Nandakishore joined MNDF after he was denied BJP ticket. Re-engagement of retired officers has also been blocking the promotion line of junior officers thereby jeopardising their careers, said Bijoy Koijam.

Remarking that re-engagement of retired officers and entrusting them with financial power is a wrongful practice, Bijoy Koijam said that Delhi Manipur Bhavan’s Deputy Resident Commissioner (DRC) RK More has been re-engaged five times after attaining the age of superannuation.

Likewise N Babuchand, Chief Engineer of Rural Engineering Department (RED), formerly known as Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency (MSRRDA) has been re-engaged after retirement.

The State Cabinet took a decision to re-engage N Babuchand as RED Chief Engineer but no order was issued to this effect.

Nonetheless, Babuchand has been issuing cheques and seeking funds at Delhi as if he has been entrusted full financial power. It is a known fact that full financial powers cannot be given to any re-engaged officer, Bijoy Koijam said.

If the State Government does not check such malpractices, MNDF would file a complaint to the ECI, he added.

He further informed that MNDF would publish a list of 14 candidates for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election tomorrow.

He announced that Thangjam Nandakishore would contest the election on MNDF ticket in Kshetrigao AC.

Nandakishore said that he was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly on NCP ticket in the 9th State Assembly election but he lost the 10th Assembly election.

“After my defeat, I joined BJP and contributed my best to bring BJP to the present stage”, Nandakishore said.

He said that he was quite confident of getting BJP ticket as he had been working relentlessly for five years.

“However BJP leadership denied me party ticket. After studying which is the best party, I joined MNDF”, Nandakishore said.

“I now realised that BJP is one party which has been working to create chaos and turmoil in the State”, he continued.

Source: The Sangai Express