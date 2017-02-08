Notification for first phase polls issued

IMPHAL, Feb 7: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of Manipur polls which will cover a total of 38 Assembly Constituencies.

The last date of filing nomination is February 14 and withdrawal of nomination is February 18.

Voting will start from 7 am and wind up at 3 pm of March 4.

The whole voting procedures and works will be completed by March 15.

The Assembly Constituencies which are included in the first phase of the election are Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmei-band, Uripok, Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishnupur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Tipaimukh, Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot and Singhat.

According to a source, the notification for the second phase will come out on February 9.

