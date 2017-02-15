To demand details of Framework Agreement… AMSU set to launch campaign

IMPHAL, Feb 14: The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has decided to launch a campaign demanding disclosure of the details of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

The campaign has been christened ‘Campaign for Protection of Political Identity of Manipur’.

Speaking to media persons at their DM College campus office today, AMSU general secretary Manjit Sarangthem decried the Government of India’s policy of keeping the contents of the Framework Agreement a closely guarded secret.

If the agreement impinges upon the interest of Manipur, people of Manipur and AMSU would never accept it, Manjit said. Even though NSCN-IM has been claiming that the Framework Agreement would pave the way for recognition of the ‘unique history’ of Nagas, it remains a big question whether the Framework Agreement is an agreement per se.

By analogy, many people have been asking why the details of the Framework Agreement have not been divulged yet if it is an agreement. Apart from killing a large number of Manipuri civilians, NSCN-IM which is under a dialogue process with the Government of India was instrumental in massacring a large number of Kuki people in the early 1990s, Manjit said.

Confiding that AMSU suspects some sinister game plans behind the Framework Agreement, Manjit said that they would launch a sustained campaign to elicit details of the Framework Agreement. Disclosure the details of the Framework Agreement should be one common agenda and slogan of all the political parties and candidates who are contesting the State Assembly election, he said.

The ensuing election should be used as a convenient platform to comment and give opinions regarding the political connotations of every word written in the Framework Agreement. One need to analyse the political implications of the Framework Agreement upon the North Eastern States, Manjit said. He then appealed to all the people of Manipur to support their campaign which would be launched soon.

Source: The Sangai Express