These photos were clicked while they were passing across the mountains of Mount Kounu, which has so many hidden beauties. While they do the trekking, they met and engaged with many good people.

Mount Kounu is a sacred place of Kounu Lairembi. It rises from Konsa Khul, a Liangmei village in Senapati District of Manipur.

1 of 11

Photo Courtesy: Premananda Nongthombam