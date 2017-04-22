Appointment discrepancies in JNIMS ?

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Some quarters have raised strong suspicions about discrepancies committed in the process of granting appointment in two Dentistry posts in JNIMS.

A notification was issued for appointment of 65 Junior Residents in 14 departments of JNIMS on March 17 this year for a period of just six months.

Notably, JNIMS is run by a governing body which is headed by the Chief Minister.

The notification spelt out that candidates who had completed two years of Junior Residency and/or one year internship before one year from the date of interview would not be considered for appointment.

However, two Junior Residents who were not eligible as per the notification were appointed in the Department of Dentistry, informed a well placed source. Notably, the new Government has initiated due procedures to cancel appointments made fraudulently during the previous Government.

The two candidates who have been appointed in Dentistry Department in contravention of the appointment notification have been identified and named.

Their appointment order was issued by JNIMS Director Prof L Deben on April 1. The appointment order cited recommendations of the selection board meeting held on March 24.

Even as the number of post to be recruited in Dentistry Department as per the notification issued on March 17 was just two, the JNIMS Director issued another order on April 6 where one doctor was appointed as Junior Resident in the same department for a period of six months.

Taking strong exception to the fraudulent appointments, JN Institute of Dental Sciences Prof M Angouba submitted a petition to JNIMS Director Prof L Deben on April 7 seeking review of the appointment orders given to the two doctors.

The petition pointed out that the two candidates were not included in the merit list nor approved by subject experts nor were they eligible. However, no concrete action has been initiated till date in spite of the petition, conveyed the source.

One of the two doctors underwent internship from March 7, 2011 to March 7, 2012 at Maaruti College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Rajiv Gandhi University, Bangalore.

The other did internship at Navodaya Dental College and Hospital, Raichur from March 16, 2015 to March 5, 2016, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express