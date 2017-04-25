PM set to lay foundation stone of Sports University soon Not all Cong MLAs want to dislodge Govt : CM

IMPHAL, Apr 24: Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren has categorically stated that there are Congress MLAs who do not want to dislodge the BJP-led coalition Government.

Talking to The Sangai Express over telephone, the Chief Minister, who is currently participating in a NITI Ayog meeting at Delhi, maintained that not all Congress MLAs wish to dislodge his Government.

On being enquired whether it is true that some more Congress MLAs would join BJP soon after he returns to Imphal, Biren claimed that there are Congress MLAs who support him and who would join BJP.

“All the programmes the State Government will implement within 100 days would be announced to the public soon after I reach Imphal”, informed the Chief Minister.

He further conveyed that he had met the Prime Minister, the BJP National president and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled States and added that they had discussed many public welfare programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Imphal within the next 20 days and lay the foundation stone of National Sports University.

Conveying that he had talked with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Joint Secretary at Manipur Bhavan, Delhi who had visited Imphal in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit, Biren further informed that National Sports University would commence its maiden session with faculties.

The upper portion of the Manipur Olympic Association building located at Khuman Lampak Sports complex would serve as temporary office of National Sports University and two hostels of the sports complex will be converted to class rooms, Biren added.

Meanwhile it is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would shortly lay the foundation stone of National Sports University at Koutruk and the University’s maiden session will start from July this year.

Officials of the Ministry of Sports have already reviewed the preparations being done for the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone, conveyed an official source.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Joint Secretary Rajbir came to Imphal yesterday and held a meeting with State Government officials.

The National Sports University’s Director has been already posted at Imphal and subordinate staff would be arriving here in the first week of May.

Joint Secretary Rajbir held another meeting with the Chief Secretary today.

It is reported that due arrangements are being made for National Sports University to commence its maiden session at Khuman Lampak Sports complex from July.

Source: The Sangai Express