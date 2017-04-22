‘Stringent action should be taken up against those involved in gang rape’

Imphal, Apr 21 (DIPR):Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen has strongly condemned the recent gang rape of two teenage girls on April 14 and said that stringent actgion should be taken up against those involved in the gang rape.

“To prevent such grievous and inhuman act in future, stringent action should be initiated against the involved culprits,” said the Minister while assuring to extend all possible assistance in delivering justice to the victims.

Minister Nemcha Kipgen also lauded the timely and efficient work carried out by the Manipur police.

On the advice of Minister Nemcha Kipgen, a team of Manipur State Commission for Women led by its Chairperson Dr K Sobita Devi and the Chairperson of Manipur State Social Welfare

Board has inspected the case apart from extending moral support to the victims and the family members.

Necessary medical examination of the victims had been conducted after the victims’ consent after which they were handed over to their respective parents.

It can also be noted that after the incident, the Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Imphal East district, Child

Protection Officer and Imphal East women police station had jointly investigated on the case.

As per the report of the team, the culprits are now under the Porompat police custody.

Source: The Sangai Express