Traffic cops crackdown on double parking

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Imphal West district traffic police personnel carried out a drive against double parking in the busy Paona and Thangal Keithel today in which four vehicles were pulled up.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of DSP Imphal West (Traffic).

Before pulling up the vehicles by using recovery van, the traffic police personnel using loudspeaker served a warning against double parking at the markets and gave some minutes to remove double parked vehicles.

Some passersby who were present during the drive lauded the step taken up by the traffic police personnel, saying it will ease the jam caused by double parking in the busy markets. They observed that the main reason behind double parking in the markets is parking fee collectors as they allow people to park their vehicles in any free area without caring much about the traffic congestion.

They also observed that the problem of traffic congestion in the two busy markets would continue unless Imphal Municipal Cooperation issues a strong instruction to those traffic fee collectors to not allow double parking in the markets.

Source: The Sangai Express