United voice raised against rape cases

IMPHAL, Apr 24: In the aftermath of the gang rape of two girls by seven persons on April 14, several women organisations and NGOs have joined hands and formed a core committee to fight for justice in rape cases.

A joint meeting of several women organisations and NGOs was held today at Kuki Inn here this afternoon and it was decided to fight for justice in all rape cases.

Apart from constituting a core committee, the meeting resolved to urge the Government to award befitting punishment to all rapists and at the same time deliver prompt justice to all rape victims.

The joint meeting further resolve to take out a mass rally at Imphal although no date was fixed.

Kuki Women Union Manipur president Nenglam Tungnung who also took part in the meeting told media persons that people should not remain silent in the face of the rising incidents of violence against women just because one’s sister or daughter are not victimised.

All the people, particularly women need to unite together and fight all cases of violence against women collectively.

She further exuded confidence that the BJP-led coalition Government would take up stringent actions in all cases of violence against women.

Among others, the meeting was attended by representatives of the All Manipur Muslim Women Development Organisation, Women Action for Development, Rongmei Lu Phuam, Khwairamband Keithel Lambi Matai Potpham Phambi Lup, Kangleipak Women Welfare Association, Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, Nari Kalyan Samiti and United NGOs Mission Manipur.

Meanwhile, different women organisations staged a protest demonstration at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai today demanding the Government to award befitting punishment to rapists.

Source: The Sangai Express