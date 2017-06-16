16 hurt in mishap along Saikul road

Kangpokpi, June 29 2017: Altogether 16 passengers including minors and women were injured when a passenger jeep plying along Saikul-Sapormeina road met with an accident today near Twichamphai under Saikul sub-division today .

The incident happened at around 3.30 pm while the ill-fated passenger jeep was heading towards Sapormeina from Saikul Hill town .

On learning about the incident, Kuki Inpi, Saikul Gamkai along with KSO Saikul, All Manipur Gorkha Students’ Union and Kanglatongbi Gram Panchayat Pradhan rushed to the spot and helped the accident victims while Sapormeina police and 38 Assam Rifles posted at Sapormeina also rushed to the spot and provided first aid .

The CSOs and security personnel evacuated the injured victims till Sapormeina and they were taken to Christian Hospital, Imphal for medical treatment.

A seriously injured 60 year old Themneng Tuboi of Saijang has been referred to Raj Medicity for further treatment.

Sources said that driver of the vehicle lost control after brake failure and it veered off the road .

Circle MLA Yamthong Haokip and ADC Member of Sadar Hills ADC Lunkholen Haokip visited the injured victims at Christian Hospital Imphal and providing monetary assistance .

KSO Imphal is overseeing the injured patients .

The injured victims have been identified as Themneng Tuboi (60) w/o Hesei Tuboi of Saijang village; Ngahneiching Tuboi (10) d/o Nehlun Tuboi of Saijang; Geeta Bora (40) w/o Arjun Bora of Chonjang village; Sangkim Chongloi (18) d/o Limpao Chongloi of Khomunnom village; Laxman Gautam (54) s/o (L) Bhouta Bahadur of Tengkonphai; Dummaya Thapa (56) w/o Bhim Bahadur Thapa of Twinomjang; Tora Bhattarai (28) s/o Tomar Bhattarai of Kanglatongbi; Divya Bhattarai (7) d/o Tora Bhattarai of Kanglatongbi; Pooja Bhattarai (3) d/o Tora Bhattarai of Kanglatongbi; Krishna Maya (84) w/o Bhakta Bahadur of Tengkonphai; Lamnunhoi Doungel (12) d/o Thangjalen Doungel of Molkon; Nengboi Khongsai (25) w/o Thathang Khongsai of Chalbung; Thathang Khongsai (28) s/o Thatlen Khongsai of Chalbung; Sehngam Singson (50) s/o (L) Thangkhohen Singson of Valpabung; Domngaichong Singson (40) w/o Sehngam Singson and Durga Gautam (18) d/o Khemnat Gautam of Liklatabi .

The security personnel and CSOs faced tremendous hardships while evacuating the victims owing to the deplorable condition of Sapormeina-Saikul bridge near Chalkot village.

They had to carry them by foot to cross the bridge as vehicular moving is no more viable over the bridge .

The civil society organizations of Saikul Gamkai and All Manipur Gorkha Students’ Union appealed the State Government to restore Sapormeina-Saikul Bailey Bridge which remains unattended at the earliest before more unfortunate incidents occur.

