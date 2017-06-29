Biswajit assures total electrification by 2018

Imphal, Jun 28 (DIPR): Power Minister Thongam Biswajit has stated that the whole State including remote areas will be electrified within 2018.

He was speaking on the launching ceremony of “Ujala (Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances) Yojana” under 100 days programme of the Government, which was held today at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal.

The launching function was jointly organized by Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) and Energy Efficiency Service Limited.

Speaking at the occasion as chief guest, the Minister said that ‘Ujala Yojana’ is a scheme initiated by the Central Government in 2015. He also said that the scheme will help the State’s electric consumers to save energy and income, while also benefiting the environment by reducing emission of greenhouse gases.

The Minister further stated that Ujala Scheme will benefit the masses and this scheme will be implemented in all districts of the State. He elaborated that the Government’s mission is bridging the gap between hills and valley.

Bringing development in both hills and valley is the first step towards restoring peace in the State.

Th Biswajit said that 37 per cent of power is wasted due to technical loss and used of naked wire. Power Department will replace naked wire with AV cable wire to control wastage of power and within 2018, the whole of Manipur will be electrified.

The Minister also sought people’s cooperation for successful implementation of the Ujala Yojana Scheme. He appealed to Energy Efficiency Service Limited to provide quality products so that consumers do not have any complaints in the future.

The launching function was attended by Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board and Khadi and Village Industry Board L Radhakishore, Parliamentary Secretary (PHE, Printing and Stationary, Horticulture & Soil Conservation) K Leishiyo and Chief Secretary O Nabakishore as president and guests of honour respectively.

Most of the speakers spoke about the benefits of Ujala Yojana Scheme in terms of economy, energy, environment etc. and appealed to consumers for availing its benefits. Ujala Yojana aims to promote efficient lighting, enhance awareness on using efficient equipment which reduce electricity bills and helps in preserving the environment.

The implementing agency, Energy Efficiency Service Limited is targeting to distribute over 10 lakh LED bulbs and 2 lakh LED tubelights.

Ujala Yojana would be able to make annual energy savings of 14 crore kilowatt. The annual savings in consumer electricity bills would be more than Rs 55 crore and the use of Ujala appliances will also result in reduction of 30 Megawatt of peak demand, as well as an annual reduction of carbon dioxide emission by 1,12,000 tonnes.

In the first phase, Energy Efficiency Service Limited along with Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited is going to distribute 80,000 LED bulbs and 20,000 tubelights.

Under the Ujala scheme, consumers can buy quality 9 Watt LED bulbs at Rs 70 and 20 Watt LED tubelights at Rs 230 respectively. Each household in the State is eligible to purchase six 9 Watt LED bulbs and two 20 Watt LED tubelights by furnishing a Government recognized photo ID proof along with the electricity bill .

In the first phase, these appliances will be available at four subdivision of MSPDCL i.e IED I/II/III/IV.

Source: The Sangai Express