Chief Minister launches inter-district, city bus services

Imphal, Jun 24 : After the State Government decided to revive public transport in the State under its 100-days programme under the name Manipur State Transport, Chief Minister N Biren today launched inter-district and city bus services.

He flagged off the bus services from the complex of the erstwhile Manipur State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Moirangkhom, Imphal.

The main function of the launching ceremony was organised by the State Transport Department at ISBT complex, Deulahland from where the Chief Minister also flagged off a bus of city bus service.

N Biren Singh attended the function as the chief guest and Parliamentary Secretary (Transport) Khashim Vashum as the functional president.

Speaking at the occasion N Biren expressed confidence that the newly revived public transport system would be successful.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness on launching the service on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr and on coinciding with the occasion with Rath Yatra festival.

Stating that inter-district bus services for the remaining districts not covered in the first phase launched today would also be launched soon, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would procure necessary buses for the said purpose at the earliest.

Observing that connectivity is a must to restore emotional integration, N Biren urged the people to take MST as their own property.

He appealed to drivers and handymen to discharge their duties sincerely and efficiently.

“We should learn from the failures of MSRTC’s bus service and make the new bus service a success”, Biren stated.

He further opined that transparency would bring trust, and trust would further build up unity among people of different communities.

MST bus service would certainly reduce travel expenses of a lot of people, he exuded.

Informing that he had talked with his Nagaland counterpart to develop MST complex located at Dimapur and had assured to help evict encroachers occupying the complex, Biren stated that a fully operational MST complex at Dimapur would help improve Manipur-Nagaland relations.

Works Minister Th Biswajit, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar, Tribal and Hill Areas Development Minister N Kayisii, IFCD Minister Letpao Haokip and Education Minister Th Radheshyam also attended the function as presidium members.

Parliamentary Secretaries, Advisor to CM Rajat Sethi, Transport Commissioner M Lakhsmikumar and other top ranking police and civil officials were also present at the occasion.

Th Biswajit while speaking at the occasion said that the Centre is ready to sanction additional funds under PMGSY to develop roads in every nook and corner of the State.

As the Transport Department had launched public transport system, Works Department would also put in all possible efforts to keep the roads in tip-top condition for the convenience of public once the rainy season is over.

He also lauded Chief Minister N Biren for initiating the idea of Government’s 100-days programme. The Minister said that the programme had motivated the Ministers and officials to deliver progress within a stipulated time.

Biswajit informed that the Government of India has consented to sanction Rs 600 crore for development of road infrastructure in the State.

He further informed that a guest house would be constructed at the Dimapur’s MST complex.

It may be mentioned that in the first phase, MST will operate city bus service in two routes, both originating from ISBT, Deulahland.

The transport agency would also initially have Imphal-Noney, Imphal-Moreh, Imphal-Kakching, Imphal-Yairipok, Imphal-Moirang and Imphal-Pherzawl inter-district bus services.

The proposed fleet size of the agency is around 150 buses and they would be procured in three phases. Initially, purchase of five buses has been approved by the Government.

In the first phase, the fleet size will be of 15 buses including ten semi-low floor buses.

Buses originating from ISBT Khuman Lampak would operate on two routes namely; Route-I ISBT-Khongnang Ani Karak-North AOC-Indira Park-BT Road-Nagamapal-Khoyathong, Lilasing Khongnang Khong and vice versa and Route II ISBT-Khongnang Ani Karak-DM College Road, Nagamapal, Ima Keithel and vice versa.

Buses originating from MSRTC complex, Moirangkhom would also operate on two routes viz; Route-I MSRTC complex-Singjamei-Pishum Thong-Keishampat-Wahengbam Leikai-Kangla-Babupara-MSRTC complex ; Route-II MSRTC complex-Nupi Lan complex, Johnstone Hr Sec School, Wahengbam Leikai, Keishampat, Pishum, Chingamakhong-MSRTC complex.

Inter-district buses would operate on the following routes; Imphal-Singjamei-Kakwa, MU Gate-Lilong, Waithou-Thoubal, Charangpat-Yairipok; Imphal-Mongshangei- Hiyangthang-Samurou-Wangoi-Yumnam Huidrom-Mayang Imphal-Sekmaijin-Tera Pishak-Wabagai Lamkhai-Kakching; Imphal-Kwakeithel- Malom-Utlou-Nambol-Keinou-Oinam-Bishnupur- Ningthoukhong-Moirang; Imphal-Patsoi-New Keithelmanbi-Tupul-Noney; Imphal-Lilong-Thoubal Wangjing-Khongjom-Sora-Kakching Lamkhai-Pallel- Bongyang-Tengnoupal-Moreh and Imphal-Nambol-Moirang-Churachandpur-Pherzawl.

Source: The Sangai Express